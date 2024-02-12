MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Manager Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham’s capitulation

The joint-worst home league defeat in the club’s history was too much for thousands of home fans who left the London Stadium before halftime as Arsenal went 4-0 up.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 10:29 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
West Ham United manager David Moyes during a match.
West Ham United manager David Moyes during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

West Ham United manager David Moyes during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

West Ham United manager David Moyes was left at a loss to explain his side’s capitulation in their 6-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The joint-worst home league defeat in the club’s history was too much for thousands of home fans who left the London Stadium before halftime as Arsenal went 4-0 up.

And Moyes could understand their anger, although he was quick to point out his achievements at the club.

“A really poor day for us,” Moyes, who was once in charge of an Everton side that lost 6-1 at home to Arsenal, told reporters. “Very difficult to explain how we played so poorly.”

West Ham under Moyes have prided themselves on being hard to beat and while not all fans like their style, they won the UEFA Conference League last season.

His critics will likely be turning up the volume after this defeat but his side remain eighth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Arsenal smashes six past West Ham to send title message

“To be a football supporter, there’s always going to be bad times. Especially this club, who people know a lot more about than me -- I came back twice to keep them out of relegation,” the Scot said. “It was only three months ago when we were having probably the best time West Ham have ever had.

“Let’s be fair, probably the last three years have been as good a time as West Ham have had.

“We’ve had a terrible day today. So I understand them, totally, in leaving. Sometimes at football clubs you’re going to have bad days. Today we had a bad day. But I certainly won’t forget the good ones.”

Sunday’s result was even more surprising as West Ham had already beaten Arsenal twice this season.

“Today, I thought maybe we could have Arsenal’s number -- but it was far, far from that,” Moyes said.

