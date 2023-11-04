MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth

The Belgian youngster scored once and assisted four more goals as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League title, having played a game more than Tottenham.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 23:00 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

AP
Signed from Rennes for $68 million in the off-season, Doku has had to wait for his chances in a City team studded with stars. But, against Bouremouth, he looked in formidable form when given the chance.
Signed from Rennes for $68 million in the off-season, Doku has had to wait for his chances in a City team studded with stars. But, against Bouremouth, he looked in formidable form when given the chance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Signed from Rennes for $68 million in the off-season, Doku has had to wait for his chances in a City team studded with stars. But, against Bouremouth, he looked in formidable form when given the chance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It looks like Pep Guardiola has unearthed another gem in winger Jeremy Doku, who inspired Manchester City to a 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Signed from Rennes for $68 million in the off-season, Doku has had to wait for his chances in a City team studded with stars.

But he showcased his quality against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium by scoring one goal and creating another four as the defending champions provisionally moved to the top of the standings.

Doku opened the scoring in the 30th minute and then set up Bernardo Silva to double City’s lead three minutes later.

He thought he’d scored his second in the 37th, but replays showed the goal-bound effort deflected off Manuel Akanji before beating Bournemouth goalkeeper Andrei Radu for 3-0.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores in Fergie time and leads by example, says Ten Hag

In the second half Doku played in substitute Phil Foden to fire City’s fourth in the 64th and also provided the pass for Silva to score his second of the match in the 83rd.

Bournemouth substitute Luis Sinisterra scored a consolation for the visitors between those goals in the 74th.

Nathan Ake completed the rout with a header in the 88th.

Victory meant City extended its 100% record in all competitions at home this season and moved above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the league.

Arsenal played Newcastle later Saturday, needing a big win to go above City. Tottenham, which led the standings at the start of the day, plays Chelsea on Monday.

