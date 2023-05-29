Premier League: Firmino, Xhaka among major player departures

The 2022-23 Premier League season wound to a close on Sunday, with Manchester City winning its third consecutive league title. Arsenal ran Guardiola’s side close, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had a calamitous season.

This season was also the last for a few players in their respective clubs, such as:

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has been a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as it went on to win everything on offer. The Brazilian forward was the fulcrum of the Reds’ devastating front three, helping Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah thrive in the goalscoring role.

An ultimate team player, Firmino led Klopp’s hyper-aggressive pressing unit from the front, all the while scoring some spectacular goals. The 31-year-old scored 82 goals in 256 appearances for Liverpool.

Firmino will be accompanied by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner out of the club.

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka celebrates with his family after the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung

Arsenal’s midfield mainstay Granit Xhaka is another prominent Premier League departure. After joining Gunners in 2016, Xhaka would make 297 appearances for the club.

The Switzerland international was made the club captain before the 2019-20 season, but was quickly stripped off the armband after a conflict with the club fans.

Xhaka would bounce back from the incident and establish himself back in the team. He was a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side which challenged City for the league title this season and capped of his spell at Arsenal scoring a brace in his final appearance for the club.

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT

Brighton’s remarkable 2022-23 season, saw it finish it qualify for the Europa League, the first time it has made it into a European competition.

Among its vast array of bright and promising youngster was the Argentinian midfielder Alsix Mac Allister. The 24-year-old, who won the World Cup in the winter, was the lynchpin of the Brighton’s midfield which outpassed most of its opponents in the league.

Mac Allister’s surging popularity though meant Brighton could no longer hold on the prodigous talent, with manager Roberto de Zerbi confirming his departure ahead of the side’s last game of the season.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo in action with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia. | Photo Credit: ED SYKES

It is still a surprise that Brighton managed to hold on to Moises Caicedo over a frantic winter transfer window, with Arsenal and Liverpool constantly circling over the Ecuadorian midfielder.

A defensive midfielder with a versatile touch to play in various positions in defence and offence, Caicedo has managed to make a name for himself as one of the best in his roles in the league.

The 21-year-old’s calmness on ball, coupled with his defensive tenacity makes him the ideal buy for several top dogs, who are looking to refurbish their midfields. His departure too was confirmed by Brighton ahead of the culmination of the season.

Other potential departures

Though nothing hasn’t been confirmed, it is highly likely that there will a spate of departures from the relegated clubs - Leeds United, Leicester and Southampton.

Leicester midfielders James Madisson and Youri Tielemans and Saints skipper James Ward Prowse would fit right into most top-flight teams.

Similarly, Leeds forward Rodrigo and Leicester marksman Kelechi Iheanacho are likely to attract attention from several Premier League sides.