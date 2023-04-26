Premier League points table: How does the EPL race look before Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal looking to secure its first title since 2004 while Manchester City chases the Gunners.

Manchester United and Newcastle United remain level on points while Aston Villa is closing in just below them as two of the three eye European football after at least a decade.

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Arsenal 32 23 6 3 43 75 2 Manchester City 30 22 4 4 50 70 3 Newcastle United 31 16 11 4 29 59 4 Manchester United 30 18 5 7 9 59 5 Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 5 54 6 Tottenham 32 16 5 11 7 53 7 Liverpool 31 14 8 9 21 50 8 Brighton 29 14 7 8 17 49 9 Fulham 32 13 6 13 1 45 10 Brentford 32 10 14 8 5 44 11 Chelsea 31 10 9 12 -3 39 12 Crystal Palace 33 9 10 14 -11 37 13 Wolves 33 10 7 16 -15 37 14 West Ham United 31 9 7 15 -8 34 15 Bournemouth 32 9 6 17 -32 33 16 Leeds United 33 7 9 17 -21 30 17 Leicester City 33 8 5 20 -13 29 18 Everton 32 6 10 16 -22 28 19 Nottingham Forest 32 6 9 17 -33 27 20 Southampton 32 6 6 20 -29 24

Chelsea faces Brentford as manager Frank Lampard awaits his first win since his return to Stamford Bridge as interim manager.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to surpass Tottenham Hotspur in the league as it travels to West Ham United.