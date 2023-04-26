Premier League points table: How does the EPL race look before Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal looking to secure its first title since 2004 while Manchester City chases the Gunners.
Manchester United and Newcastle United remain level on points while Aston Villa is closing in just below them as two of the three eye European football after at least a decade.
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|6
|3
|43
|75
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|50
|70
|3
|Newcastle United
|31
|16
|11
|4
|29
|59
|4
|Manchester United
|30
|18
|5
|7
|9
|59
|5
|Aston Villa
|33
|16
|6
|11
|5
|54
|6
|Tottenham
|32
|16
|5
|11
|7
|53
|7
|Liverpool
|31
|14
|8
|9
|21
|50
|8
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|17
|49
|9
|Fulham
|32
|13
|6
|13
|1
|45
|10
|Brentford
|32
|10
|14
|8
|5
|44
|11
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|-3
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|33
|9
|10
|14
|-11
|37
|13
|Wolves
|33
|10
|7
|16
|-15
|37
|14
|West Ham United
|31
|9
|7
|15
|-8
|34
|15
|Bournemouth
|32
|9
|6
|17
|-32
|33
|16
|Leeds United
|33
|7
|9
|17
|-21
|30
|17
|Leicester City
|33
|8
|5
|20
|-13
|29
|18
|Everton
|32
|6
|10
|16
|-22
|28
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|32
|6
|9
|17
|-33
|27
|20
|Southampton
|32
|6
|6
|20
|-29
|24
Chelsea faces Brentford as manager Frank Lampard awaits his first win since his return to Stamford Bridge as interim manager.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to surpass Tottenham Hotspur in the league as it travels to West Ham United.