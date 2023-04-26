Premier League

Premier League points table: How does the EPL race look before Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal looking to secure its first title since 2004 while Manchester City chases the Gunners.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 26 April, 2023 23:15 IST
Chennai 26 April, 2023 23:15 IST
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is chasing the treble and sits second in the Premier League table, going into the game against topper Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is chasing the treble and sits second in the Premier League table, going into the game against topper Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal looking to secure its first title since 2004 while Manchester City chases the Gunners.

The Premier League race continues to get heated up with Arsenal looking to secure its first title since 2004 while Manchester City chases the Gunners.

Manchester United and Newcastle United remain level on points while Aston Villa is closing in just below them as two of the three eye European football after at least a decade.

PositionTeamGamesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Arsenal3223634375
2Manchester City3022445070
3Newcastle United31161142959
4Manchester United301857959
5Aston Villa3316611554
6Tottenham3216511753
7Liverpool3114892150
8Brighton2914781749
9Fulham3213613145
10Brentford3210148544
11Chelsea3110912-339
12Crystal Palace3391014-1137
13Wolves3310716-1537
14West Ham United319715-834
15Bournemouth329617-3233
16Leeds United337917-2130
17Leicester City338520-1329
18Everton3261016-2228
19Nottingham Forest326917-3327
20Southampton326620-2924

Chelsea faces Brentford as manager Frank Lampard awaits his first win since his return to Stamford Bridge as interim manager.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to surpass Tottenham Hotspur in the league as it travels to West Ham United.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us