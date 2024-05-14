MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Manchester United announces departure of World Cup winner Raphael Varane at end of season

The decorated centre-back joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021 and was unveiled in front of the home crowd at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Leeds United.

Published : May 14, 2024 15:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane celebrates after the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane celebrates after the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane celebrates after the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ Reuters

Manchester United on Tuesday, announced the departure of defender Raphael Varane upon the expiry of his contract in the summer after three seasons at the club.

The decorated centre-back joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021 and was unveiled in front of the home crowd at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Leeds United.

Varane played a crucial role in guiding United to the Carabao Cup in 2023, beating Newcastle United in the final in what as Erik Ten Hag’s first trophy as manager.

The 31-year-old scored two goals for the club, scoring in a home win over Brentford a couple of years ago before scoring a winner against Wolves earlier this season.

The defender has been unavailable due to injury since the 4-3 defeat against Chelsea but hopes to be available before the last two Premier League games and the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Manchester United /

Raphael Varane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. To win or lose -- Tottenham in unique dilemma between Arsenal-Man City title fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants?
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant returns as Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win game; Toss, squad, predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anahat, Abhay, Velavan included in TOPS scheme
    PTI
  5. Women’s Super League: Arsenal Women to play 11 home matches at Emirates next season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. To win or lose -- Tottenham in unique dilemma between Arsenal-Man City title fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Manchester United announces departure of World Cup winner Raphael Varane at end of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24: Head-to-head record, City yet to win at Tottenham stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to away fans
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Duran to the rescue in 3-3 Villa thriller with Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. To win or lose -- Tottenham in unique dilemma between Arsenal-Man City title fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants?
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant returns as Delhi Capitals takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win game; Toss, squad, predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anahat, Abhay, Velavan included in TOPS scheme
    PTI
  5. Women’s Super League: Arsenal Women to play 11 home matches at Emirates next season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment