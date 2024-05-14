Premier League: Manchester United announces departure of World Cup winner Raphael Varane at end of season

Manchester United on Tuesday, announced the departure of defender Raphael Varane upon the expiry of his contract in the summer after three seasons at the club.

The decorated centre-back joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021 and was unveiled in front of the home crowd at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Leeds United.

Varane played a crucial role in guiding United to the Carabao Cup in 2023, beating Newcastle United in the final in what as Erik Ten Hag’s first trophy as manager.

The 31-year-old scored two goals for the club, scoring in a home win over Brentford a couple of years ago before scoring a winner against Wolves earlier this season.

The defender has been unavailable due to injury since the 4-3 defeat against Chelsea but hopes to be available before the last two Premier League games and the FA Cup final against Manchester City.