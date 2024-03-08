MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Hojlund to miss Everton game, return for Liverpool clash, says Ten Hag

The Denmark international, who has scored 13 goals for United in all competitions, has been out with a muscle injury since scoring twice in last month’s 2-1 win at Luton Town.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 20:46 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s top scorer Rasmus Hojlund | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s top scorer Rasmus Hojlund | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United’s top scorer Rasmus Hojlund will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton but manager Erik ten Hag expects him to be back for the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on March 17.

The Denmark international, who has scored 13 goals for United in all competitions, has been out with a muscle injury since scoring twice in last month’s 2-1 win at Luton Town.

“For next week, some players are planning to return,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

“Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka I expect them to be available for our game against Liverpool. Hojlund as well,” he said.

Maguire has missed the last two matches, while Wan-Bissaka has not played since January.

Ten Hag said that Marcus Rashford, who struggled with an injury after scoring early in Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Manchester City, will be available for Saturday.

“(Rashford and Jonny Evans) recovered after the derby, so they are available,” he said.

“The rest is the same squad apart from Omari Forson. He dropped out, he has an injury.”

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Trippier to miss two games with injury says Newcastle boss Howe

United, who have lost its last two league matches, have faced injuries to key players throughout the campaign and sit sixth in the table with 44 points.

“I have to do it, we have to do it with the players available. I will never complain about that. We have to get the best out of it, that is our aim,” the manager said.

“No team (can) deal with so many injuries. I think we played to maximum levels... in key positions you miss players who have a very high impact on the way we want to play. We’ll fight. It doesn’t matter who is the opposition, we go for the win,” he added.

Everton, winless in its last 10 league matches, are 16th with 25 points.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

