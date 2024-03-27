MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea’s Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

Lavia, former Manchester City and Southampton player, joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Published : Mar 27, 2024 19:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia (R). | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, hosts Burnley on Saturday.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

