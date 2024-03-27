Chelsea’s Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

Read the full statement below. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 27, 2024 Midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, hosts Burnley on Saturday.