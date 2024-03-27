Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.
The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).
Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, hosts Burnley on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians to bowl first; Maphaka debuts for MI, Travis Head replaces Jansen
- Chelsea’s Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury
- Indian football’s favourite villain Stimac fast running out of credit
- IPL 2024: “Much more important role to play at No.4 for Riyan Parag” says Rajasthan Royals coach Sangakkara
- Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup 2022 exit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE