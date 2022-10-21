Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as substitute against Tottenham

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the second half of the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

United released a statement on Thursday that Ronaldo was dropped from the squad for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

“I have to set the standards and values at the club and I have to control them. After Rayo Vallecano, I told him that this is unacceptable. He isn’t the only one, that is for everyone. So when it’s [Tottenham] the second, it has consequences and that is what we did. It’s important for the attitude and the mentality of the group,” said Ten Hag.

the 37-year-old Ronaldo was reported to have left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle after having turned down Ten Hag’s call for him to come on as a substitute. The Portuguese had previously left Old Trafford at half-time during United’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano in July.

Ronaldo has not had the best season at United after just two starts in the Premier League in 10 matches and having just scored a goal.