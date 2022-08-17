Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in a reply to a social media post by a fan said that the truth on his future at the club will be revealed in a couple of weeks.

Despite the new United manager Erik Ten Hag insisting that the Portuguese is ‘not for sale’, several reports of him wanting to leave Old Trafford have cropped up.

“They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” the 37-year-old said on Instagram.

Ronaldo also liked a post from a fan saying that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone wanted to sign him.

Replying to the post, Ronaldo said: “The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news (stories) I made, only five were right.

“Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

After rejoining United a year back from Juventus, Ronaldo has a year left and was the team’s top scorer last season with 24 goals but was criticised by Ten Hag after leaving a pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano early after being substituted at halftime.