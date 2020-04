Man City's Aguero teaching British kids to count in Spanish

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has been using some of his spare time in lockdown to teach British kids how to speak Spanish.

The Argentina international has been signed up by the BBC as part of its home-schooling initiative while educational establishments are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup

Aguero is teaching kids how to count in Spanish. His lessons became available on a day kids in Britain would have usually returned to school after the Easter holidays.

Aguero says it’s a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focused on their education from home.

Aguero hasn’t played a competitive match since March 8 because football is shut down in England and across most of the world during the outbreak.