Son hat-trick fires Tottenham to 5-2 win at Burnley; Brentford, Everton held to draws

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick - his first goals of the season - as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday after the visitors had gone behind.

Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute.

But Tottenham soon hit its stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before Cristian Romero’s rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win that put Tottenham second in the table on 10 points from four games.

Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.

Late Mbeumo goal earns Brentford 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, as the visitors were denied its first win of the Premier League season.

Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute when Mathias Jensen caught goalkeeper Neto unaware at his near post with a free kick from a tight angle before Bournemouth drew level in the 30th when Dominic Solanke scored with a tidy finish.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London. | Photo Credit: John Walton/ AP

The hosts upped the intensity after the break but Bournemouth grabbed a goal against the run of play in the 77th as Marcus Tavernier pounced on a poor back pass from Rico Henry before playing in David Brooks to make it 2-1.

Just as all hope seemed lost for the home side, Mbeumo salvaged a point in the 93rd when he shrugged off his marker and calmly slotted in his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Archer on target as Sheffield United and Everton draw

New signing Cameron Archer scored one goal and created another as Sheffield United played out an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton, earning a first point of the season for both clubs at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, scoring its first goal of the season in its fourth fixture. Archer, on his league debut following a move from Aston Villa, equalised before forcing an own goal from visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Sheffield United’s Cameron Archer, center, celebrates after his shot hits the post and rebounds off Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score its second goal during its English Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. | Photo Credit: Danny Lawson/ AP

Everton has been creating chances this season despite its lack of goals and found an equaliser of its own through Arnaut Danjuma on 55 minutes as it ended a run of three straight league defeats at the start of the campaign.

United was sloppy in possession, especially in its own half, but Everton could not take advantage and as has been the case so far this season it was wasteful in the opposition box.