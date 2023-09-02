2023 Summer Transfer Window: Top five expensive signings

Moises Caicedo - Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea (100 million pounds plus 15 million add-ons)

If anyone said Moses Caicedo would be the most expensive player after the summer transfer window of 2023, few would have believed that person. But, here we are as Chelsea shelled out a whopping 100 million pounds plus add-ons for the Brighton midfielder.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League transfer list, Thapa and Mishra headline transfer window

The Blues faced stiff competition from Liverpool, which was also interested in signing the promising midfielder but in the end, Todd Boehly and Chelsea prevailed and signed the Ecuadorian to an eight-year contract with the option of a further year.

Caicedo is another big-money midfield signing for Chelsea after the Blues shelled out 106.8 million pounds for World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January 2023 transfer window.

Declan Rice - West Ham United to Arsenal- (100 million pounds plus 5 million add-ons)

Arsenal is not always known to make big-money signings, but this summer, the Gunners broke the bank to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West for a whopping 100 million pounds plus add-ons which is a club record.

The 24-year-old is already a major name in European football, and his pedigree went higher after he captained West Ham to the UEFA Conference League title last season.

Declan Rice of Arsenal holds the FA Community Shield following The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 06, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Signing Rice was not the easiest for Arsenal as it faced competition from Manchester City, but the Premier League champion ultimately withdrew from the race.

The Gunners had two failed bids for Rice before West Ham agreed for Rice to move for a handsome transfer fee.

Rice has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (88 million pounds plus 25.6 million add-ons)

English midfielder Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid this summer was not only the most eye-catching transfer this summer but one of the most expensive.

Bellingham had Real Madrid’s key transfer target in the summer window as the Los Blancos continued their midfield rebuild to replace the veteran duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Also Read: Neymar to Benzema, top transfers who followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League

Madrid faced competition from Liverpool as both the clubs raced to acquire Bellingham’s signature, but in the end, Liverpool withdrew, and Real Madrid got their man for a whopping 88 million pounds plus 25.6 million with add-ons. While this is a lot of money, it can actually be a bargain considering the 20-year-old Bellingham’s ceiling, which is one of the highest in world football.

Signing a six-year contract with the club, Bellingham is expected to be the face of the Real Madrid midfield in the seasons to come.

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (86 million pounds plus 14 million add-ons)

Yes, it has finally happened. Harry Kane has finally moved out of his boyhood club, Tottenham Hotspur, after making a move to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

However, the move did not come cheap for the Bavarians as they had to shell out 86 million pounds plus add-ons as the Englishman signed a four-year contract.

Also Read: Summer Transfer Window: Most impactful signings in Europe so far

Saying it “felt like it was the time to leave” his boyhood club, Kane joins Bayern with a huge role of filling the gap left after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal (86.3 million pounds)

When Neymar made his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, he caused ripples in the footballing world by becoming the most expensive player ever, after he fetched 200 million pounds (222 million euros) - a record that still stands today.

Neymar Jr of Al-Hilal FC meets the fans while halftime during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al Hilal Saudi FC and Al-Fayha at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on August 19, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Brazilian finally decided to close his chapter with the Paris club and moved to Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal, fetching the French champion a sum of 86.3 million pounds.

A cash rich-deal in all senses, Neymar not only fetched a huge transfer fee but he is rumoured to earn around 126 million pounds a year, playing for the Saudi club, along with getting several other facilities.

He signed a two-year deal with the Saudi-based club.