ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League transfer list, Thapa and Mishra headline transfer window

The summer transfer window of the Indian Super League (ISL) opened on June 9, 2023, and was active till August 31, 2023. A few high-profile departures and arrivals have occurred at the clubs this summer.

Let’s look at the team-wise split-up of all the confirmed transfers during the 2023 summer window.

Mumbai City FC

The 2022/23 league shield winner has strengthened itself with the acquisitions of Vinit Rai and Akash Mishra. Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh are among the major departures.

In: Vinit Rai, Akash Mishra, Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Yoell van Nieff, Seilenthang Lotjem, Franklin Nazareth, Nathan Rodrigues Out: Raynier Fernandes, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Hardik Bhatt, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Naocha Singh, Asif Khan, Rowllin Borges

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC confirmed the signing of former Brisbane Roar striker Joe Knowles during the 2023 transfer window. Indian fullback Akash Mishra was snapped up by Mumbai City for an undisclosed fee. Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese and Halicharan Narzary have also left the club.

In: Joe Knowles, Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Petteri Pennanen, Makan Chothe, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Out: Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu, Odei Onaindia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Sweden Fernandes

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The 2022/2023 ISL Champion has completed the signing of Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC and Sahal Abdul Samad from Kerala Blasters for an undisclosed fee. Australian international Jason Cummings has joined from A-league side Central Coast Mariners. Tiri and Slavko Damajanovic are among the outgoings.

In: Anirudh Thapa, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings, Anwar Ali, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hector Yuste, Out: Tiri, Slavko Damjanovic, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring ‘Puitea’, Federico Gallego, Florentin Pogba, Avilash Paul, Ricky John Shabong

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC has roped in Slavko Damajanovic and Halicharan Narzary from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Hyderabad FC respectively. Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan and Roy Krishna have left the club at the end of their contracts.

In: Slavko Damjanovic, Vikram Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Keziah Veendorp, Ryan Williams, Jessel Carneiro, Shankar Sampingiraj, Curtis Main, Salam Johnson Singh, Rohit Danu Out: Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, Bruno Ramires, Udanta Singh, Pablo Perez, Lara Sharma, Thoi Singh, Wungngayam Muirang, Jayesh Rane, Harmanpreet Singh, Sharon Padattil, Leon Augustine, Ajay Chhetri

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters has confirmed the signings of Prabir Das from Bengaluru FC and Jaushua Sotirio from A-league side Newcastle Jets. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Apostolos Giannou and Harmanjot Khabra are among the outgoings.

In: Prabir Das, Jaushua Sotirio, Bikash Singh, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal, Lara Sharma, Ishan Pandita, Milos Drincic, Kwame Peprah, Aibanbha Dohling, Freddy Lallawmawma, Daisuke Sakai, Emmanuel Justine Out: Nishu Kumar, Denechandra Metei, Victor Mongil, Apostolos Giannou, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Harmanjot Khabra, Muheet Khan, Jessel Carneiro, Ayush Adhikari, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sahal Abdul Samad, Givson Singh, Emmanuel Justine

Odisha FC

Odisha has signed both Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh after the end of their contracts at Mumbai City. Lalruatthara, Vinit Rai and Nandhakumar Sekar are among the departees.

In: Aphaoba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Lenny Rodrigues, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring ‘Puitea’, Roy Krishna, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Cy Goddard, Paogoumang Singson Out: Dylan D’Silva, Vinit Rai, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Osama Malik, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Lalruatthara, Pedro Martin, Karan Amin, Victor Rodriguez, Rishabh Dobriyal, Akshunna Tyagi, Lalhrezuala Sailung

FC Goa

Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh have swapped Bengaluru for Goa with Raynier Fernandes joining from Mumbai City. Two-time A-league winner Paulo Retre joined from Sydney FC. Edu Bedia, Hernan Santana and Anwar Ali departed after the end of their deals.

In: Raynier Fernandes, Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta, Víctor Rodríguez, Odei Onaindia, Carlos Martinez Out: Anwar Ali, Redeem Tlang, Makan Chothe, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente, Lenny Rodrigues, Nongdamba Naorem, Edu Bedia, Nikhil Prabhu, Iker Guarrotxena, Aibanbha Dohling, Alvaro Vazquez, Naveen Kumar, Amarjit Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin announced the signing of Ankit Mukherjee from East Bengal and Bijay Chhetri from Sreenidi Deccan. Captain Anirudh Thapa left the club after seven seasons. Chennaiyin also released six foreign nationals from its roster.

In: Sweden Fernandes, Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri, Prateek Kumar, Sachu Siby, Irfan Yadwad, Sarthak Golui, Cristian Battocchio, Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, Jordan Murray, Farukh Chowdhary, Ayush Adhikari Out: Prasanth K, Anirudh Thapa, Jockson Dhas, Monotosh Chakladar, Edwin Vanspaul, Abdenasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Julius Duker, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Chris White, Devansh Dabas

East Bengal

East Bengal has signed the experienced trio of Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra and Edwin Vanspaul. Nishu Kumar joins the side on loan from Kerala Balsters. Jerry Lalrinzuala and Alex Lima have left the club.

In: Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Edwin Vanspaul, Saul Crespo, Javier Siverio, Nishu Kumar, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas, Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Prabhsukhan Gill, Lalchungnunga Out: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra, Naveen Kumar, Suvam Sen, Sumeet Passi, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Semboi Haokip, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jake Jervis, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Sarthak Golui, Pawan Kumar, Wahengbam Angousana

Jamshedpur FC

Petar Sliskovic headlines the summer arrivals for Jamshedpur FC in the 2023 transfer window so far. Ishan Pandita, Boris Singh and Laldinliana Renthlei have left the club.

In: Petar Sliskovic, Elsinho, Provat Lakra, Rei Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Alen Stevanovic, Emil Benny Out: Laldinliana Renthlei, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Dylan Fox, Harry Sawyer, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

North East United FC

North East united confirmed the signing of Konsam Phalguni Singh from Sreenidi Deccan. Aaron Evans and Kule Mbombo have left the club at the expiry of their contracts.