Summer Transfer Window: Most impactful signings in Europe so far

Let’s have a look at the players who hit the ground running and had an instant impact at their new clubs.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 16:41 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The 2023 Summer transfer window in Europe ended on September 1, bringing a close to all the drama and action surrounding European clubs and their players.
infoIcon

The 2023 Summer transfer window in Europe ended on September 1, bringing a close to all the drama and action surrounding European clubs and their players.

Many transfers got over the line just before the deadline on Friday, most notably Sofyan Amrabat joining Manchester United, Joao Felix joining Barcelona on loan and Randal Kolo Muani finally getting his move to PSG.

ALSO READ: Transfer Deadline Day highlights - Man United signs Amrabat; Barca gets Cancelo, Felix

Most players who managed to swap clubs on deadline day would have been registered late in day, therefore missing out on league action this weekend.

Some others who got their futures sorted early in the window have already undertaken preseason training and have turned out for the new clubs in the first few matches of the season.

Let’s have a look at the players who hit the ground running and had an instant impact at their new clubs.

Harry Kane

The most high profile departure from the Premier League this season was England captain Harry Kane, who switched base to Bayern Munich in Germany in hope of winning silverware which has eluded him in England.

Munich’s Harry Kane claps at the end of the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
lightbox-info

The new phase in his career started off on a sour note, with Bayern losing the German Super Cup final 3-0 to RB Leipzig, in which he came on as a second-half substitute. But he has hit the ground running in his first two Bundesliga games, scoring thrice in an accumulated xG of 2.41

Jude Bellingham

If this was a one-man award for best impact, Real Madrid’s new signing Jude Bellingham would be the odds on favourite to win the award.

FILE PHOTO - Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Spanish La Liga match against Almeria at the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
lightbox-info

The young English midfielder has a had a rollicking start to his La Liga career, scoring four goals in his first three appearances, also registering an assist. Wearing the fabled number 5 shirt for Madrid, he will be hoping to emulate the success that Zinedine Zidane achieved in the white shirt.

Andre Onana

Manchester United underwent a goalkeeper revamp in the summer with long-time goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract not being extended. United paid a reported 51 million to Inter Milan for the services of Andre Onana who had played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
lightbox-info

After much ridicule, conceding a goal from the halfway line against RC Lens in a friendly, Onana has demonstrated the importance of a ball-playing goalkeeper in Ten Hag’s system, and has also been solid in his shot stopping.

Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City’s treble winning captain joined Barcelona for a new challenge earlier in the summer. The German midfielder has started all three games for the Blaugrana in La Liga, registering an assist in the win against Cadiz.

FC Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan shoots at goal during a La Liga match against Getafe.
lightbox-info

Gundogan and Romeu has been the midfield pivot that Xavi has opted for, with De Jong and Pedri rotated in the slightly higher midfield role. Gundogan will provide a wealth of experience for Barcelona in midfield as it looks to retain the La Liga title.

Sandro Tonali

One of the surprising transfers of the summer window was Sandro Tonali’s move from AC Milan to Saudi-backed Newcastle United. Though Newcastle finished in the top four last season, Tonali’s decision to leave the Serie A heavyweight was considered risky, especially due to the difference in playing styles between Italy and England.

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring its first goal with Kieran Trippier against Aston Villa in the Premier League.
lightbox-info

But the Italian midfielder has had a fast start to life in England, scoring a goal on debut in an entertaining opening day 5-1 win over Aston Villa. Despite losses in the next two games, Tonali has been a rock in defensive midfield, creating a good partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

