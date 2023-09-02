MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt

Paris St Germain has signed France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 09:12 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Randal Kolo Muani
Randal Kolo Muani | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Randal Kolo Muani | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain has signed France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old was not disclosed but French media said it was 90 million euros ($96.96 million).

“It’s great to be back where it all began! I was attracted by the club’s project. Now I can’t wait to get to work and finally play in these colours,” Kolo Muani said.

FOLLOW | Transfer Deadline Day highlights

He played 50 games and scored 26 goals for the Bundesliga side following his move from Nantes in July last year.

Kolo Muani has nine caps and has scored once under France coach Didier Deschamps, who has included the striker in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and friendly with Germany this month.

Related Topics

PSG /

Randal Kolo Muani /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  2. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Pakistan match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan records in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK head-to-head ODI stats in SL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kolo Muani completes move to PSG - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer Deadline Day: Leonardo Bonucci joins Union Berlin, but Palhinha and Kolo Muani deals break down at final minute
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  2. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Pakistan match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan records in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK head-to-head ODI stats in SL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment