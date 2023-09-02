MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Dortmund squanders two-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim grabs its first ever point

Niclas Füllkrug made his Borussia Dortmund debut on Friday but couldn’t prevent the team squandering a two-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim fought back to draw 2-2 and claim its first point in the Bundesliga.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 12:07 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo of Niclas Fullkrug.
File Photo of Niclas Fullkrug. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo of Niclas Fullkrug. | Photo Credit: AP

Niclas Füllkrug made his Borussia Dortmund debut on Friday but couldn't prevent the team squandering a two-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim fought back to draw 2-2 and claim its first point in the Bundesliga.

“Two-nil down after 14 minutes and then to take a point, Heidenheim in Dortmund, it’s mega,” visiting coach Frank Schmidt said.

Dortmund fans whistled at their team at fulltime, frustrated after it failed to make more of its chances in an error-strewn performance. It’s Dortmund’s second consecutive draw after it opened with a fortunate win over Cologne.

“It’s hard to explain,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said. “We completely let the game out of our hands ... in the end you have to say that we defeated ourselves.”

ALSO READ
Italy recalls Locatelli but Bonucci misses out in Spalletti’s first squad

Germany striker Füllkrug, who joined from league rival Werder Bremen on Thursday, made his debut in the 78th minute when he went on for Sébastien Haller.

Haller had just conceded a penalty for a foul on Jan-Niklas Beste, but Dortmund was relieved after a VAR check ruled Beste was offside.

However, referee Tobias Reichel reviewed the decision again some minutes later and decided Haller controlled the ball, playing Beste onside before he fouled him. Reichel booked Haller, who was on the substitute’s bench at this stage, and awarded Heidenheim the penalty, which was duly scored by Tim Kleindienst in the 83rd.

Julian Brandt got Dortmund off to a good start in the seventh when he turned and fired in off the underside of the crossbar, and Emre Can made it 2-0 with a penalty in the 14th.

But Dortmund failed to make more of its dominance and the visitors deservedly pulled one back through Eren Dinkçi in the 61st after a mistake from Dortmund’s Marius Wolf. Dinkçi looked up and let fly with a precise shot inside the right post.

ALSO READ
Brazil picks Arthur Elias to replace Pia Sundhage as women’s national team coach

Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi missed good chances before Felix Nmecha struck the crossbar for Dortmund.

Heidenheim, promoted for the first time last season, also had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

