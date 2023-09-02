MagazineBuy Print

Brazil picks Arthur Elias to replace Pia Sundhage as women’s national team coach

Soon after, Elias announced his first national squad for friendlies in September against rivals who are yet to be announced.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 11:46 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Arthur Elias, the new coach of the Brazilian women’s football team gestures a media interaction at the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.
Arthur Elias, the new coach of the Brazilian women's football team gestures a media interaction at the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Arthur Elias, the new coach of the Brazilian women’s football team gestures a media interaction at the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo Credit: AFP

Corinthians women’s coach Arthur Elias has replaced Pia Sundhage as the Brazil women’s coach. Details of the deal were not disclosed by the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Soon after, Elias announced his first national squad for friendlies in September against rivals who are yet to be announced.

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Sundhage was fired last week after Brazil failed to reach the Women’s World Cup knockout stage last month for the first time since 1995.

Local media reported Elias will coach Brazil through the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Elias will remain in charge of Corinthians for the remainder of the season. He arrived at the club in 2016 and has won 14 trophies, including national and international accolades. 

