Al Nassr vs Al Hazm LIVE Streaming Info: Head to head, when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match?

Al Nassr vs Al Hazm: All you need to know before the Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 11:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club against Al-Shabab.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club against Al-Shabab. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club against Al-Shabab. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their third victory of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday when they take on 17th-placed Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh. It’s second win came as Ronaldo struck a brace with Al Nassr defeating Al Shabab 4-0.

Al Hazm comes to the contest on the back of two draws and two loses in its opening four matches in the Saudi Pro League.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (since 2006)

Matches: 22 | Al Nassr: 14 | Al Hazm: 5 | Draws: 3

Last Result: Al Nassr 4-1 Al Hazm (June 2023)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match start?

The AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on September 2, 2023.

Where to watch the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match?

The live telecast of the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony Ten 2.

The live stream of the the AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony LIV app.

