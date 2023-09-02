MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

AIFF, on Saturday, announced Bhubaneswar and Guwahati as the venues for the first two home matches of India in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 09:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against with an away fixture in Kuwait on November 16 before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on November 21.
The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against with an away fixture in Kuwait on November 16 before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on November 21. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against with an away fixture in Kuwait on November 16 before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on November 21. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The All India Football Federation, on Saturday, announced Bhubaneswar and Guwahati as the venues for the first two home matches of India in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.

India has been drawn in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and the winners of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 1 fixture between Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against with an away fixture in Kuwait on November 16 before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on November 21.

The following year, India will play back-to-back matches against Afghanistan or Mongolia, starting with the away fixture on March 21 and then return home to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, where they will play the second leg of the fixture on March 26.

AIFF Secretary General said, “We would like to congratulate Football Association of Odisha and Assam Football Association on successfully bidding for the hosting rights of the aforementioned matches, and wish all the success for delivering the said matches at a world-class level with the support from the respective state governments.”

The hosts for India’s home leg against Kuwait on June 6 will be confirmed at a later date.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  3. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Pakistan match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolo Muani completes move to PSG - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG signs striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
    Reuters
  3. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
    Reuters
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Pakistan match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment