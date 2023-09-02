MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023: Boniface scores two as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt

Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2, Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 21:56 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AP
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Darmstadt, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Darmstadt, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bernd Thissen/ AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Darmstadt, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bernd Thissen/ AP

New signing Victor Boniface scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen routed promoted Darmstadt 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

It was Leverkusen’s third win in three games.

Jeremie Frimpong also starred for coach Xabi Alonso’s team, setting Boniface off on a run after two Darmstadt defenders crashed into each other.

ALSO READ: 2023 Summer Transfer Window: Top five expensive signings

Boniface eluded one attempted challenge, then another, before dispatching the ball past goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen in the 21st minute.

Oscar Vilhelmsson equalized from close range three minutes later but it was as good as it got for the defensively minded visitors.

Frimpong set up Exequiel Palacios to score in the 49th, and Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz helped Boniface to his second in the 61st, seven minutes before Boniface laid the ball off for Jonas Hofmann to score.

Alonso brought on new signings Nathan Tella (from Southampton) and Josip Stanišić (on loan from Bayern Munich) for their debuts in the 72nd, then Noah Mbamba (from Club Brugge) and Adam Hlozek in the 80th.

Mbamba set up Hlozek to complete the scoring in the 83rd.

Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg 5-0 despite losing key players in the summer transfer period. Left back Borna Sosa was the latest to leave when he joined Ajax on Friday.

Guinea forward Guirassy already has five goals in three Bundesliga games so far.

Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2, Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

