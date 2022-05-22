Spurs joins Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea in Champions League; Man United, Arsenal to play Europa

Premier League champion Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are the four teams from England that have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season.

While Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea confirmed their qualification before the final day, Antonio Conte's Spurs thrashed the already-relegated Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday to book the final spot for next season's UCL with 71 points.

Europa League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defeated Everton with a hefty scoreline of 5-1, but Tottenham's win prevented the Gunners from qualifying for the Champions League. It finished sixth with 69 points and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Manchester United will join Arsenal in the Europa League. It lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday but West Ham United's 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion allowed it to remain sixth and book the final Europa League spot.

Conference League

West Ham United will play in the UEFA Conference League after finishing seventh with 56 points.