Starting Lineups
April 28, 2023 00:31
Spurs vs Man Utd at Spurs’ home

Spurs won: 6 | Man Utd won: 15

April 28, 2023 00:22
Spurs vs Man Utd - Last five results in Premier League

Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2022

Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur - March 2022

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United - October 2021

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United - April 2021

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2020

April 28, 2023 00:13
Can Spurs salvage the season?

Things have gone from bad to worse for the North Londoners. Starting the season under Antonio Conte, a top four finish looked likely for the side. It is now tottering in the seventh place, barely clinging on to a European spot.

April 28, 2023 00:08
Spurs vs Man Utd in Premier League

Played: 61 | Tottenham Hotspur: 10 | Manchester United: 39 | Draw: 12

April 27, 2023 23:54
Starting Lineups

Spurs: Forster - Dier, Romero, Lenglet - Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic Porro - Son, Kane, Richarlison

Man Utd: De Gea - Lindelof, Dalot, Shaw, Wan Bissaka - Bruno, Antony, Casemiro, Sancho, Eriksen - Rashford

April 27, 2023 23:48
Tottenham Hotspur Lineup

Son, Kane and Richarlison up front for Spurs

April 27, 2023 23:47
Manchester United Lineup

Look away Spurs fans, Bruno Fernandes is starting!

April 27, 2023 23:42
Premier League Points Table before Spurs vs Man Utd

April 27, 2023 23:33
PREDICTED LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Rashford

April 27, 2023 23:26
The Spurs arrive!
April 27, 2023 23:23
STREAMING INFO

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 12:45 AM IST on April 28 or 7:15 PM GMT on April 27.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match on TV?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Select Network.

Where to live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.

April 27, 2023 23:22
PREVIEW

Tottenham Hotspur will begin life under the interim charge of Ryan Mason when it hosts Manchester United at the Spurs Stadium in London on Thursday.

Mason expects the side to give a strong response after the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend which led to the firing of his predecesor Cristian Stellini.

The side is currently in seventh place with 53 points with Brighton, which has two games in hand, breathing down its neck. A win could catapult the side to fifth, just a point behind United, and keep its hopes of securing a Champions League place alive.

Erik ten Hag’s side comes to the fixture of the back of a penalty shootout win against Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday. United will be without the services of Bruno Fernandes as it aims to leapfrog Newcastle into the third place in the standings.