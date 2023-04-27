STREAMING INFO

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 12:45 AM IST on April 28 or 7:15 PM GMT on April 27.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match on TV?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Select Network.

Where to live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.