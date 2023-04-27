Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Spurs vs Manchester United Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Spurs won: 6 | Man Utd won: 15
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2022
Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur - March 2022
Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United - October 2021
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United - April 2021
Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - October 2020
Things have gone from bad to worse for the North Londoners. Starting the season under Antonio Conte, a top four finish looked likely for the side. It is now tottering in the seventh place, barely clinging on to a European spot.
Played: 61 | Tottenham Hotspur: 10 | Manchester United: 39 | Draw: 12
Son, Kane and Richarlison up front for Spurs
Look away Spurs fans, Bruno Fernandes is starting!
Tottenham Hotspur: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Rashford
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match start?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 12:45 AM IST on April 28 or 7:15 PM GMT on April 27.
Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match on TV?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Select Network.
Where to live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.
Tottenham Hotspur will begin life under the interim charge of Ryan Mason when it hosts Manchester United at the Spurs Stadium in London on Thursday.
Mason expects the side to give a strong response after the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend which led to the firing of his predecesor Cristian Stellini.
The side is currently in seventh place with 53 points with Brighton, which has two games in hand, breathing down its neck. A win could catapult the side to fifth, just a point behind United, and keep its hopes of securing a Champions League place alive.
Erik ten Hag’s side comes to the fixture of the back of a penalty shootout win against Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday. United will be without the services of Bruno Fernandes as it aims to leapfrog Newcastle into the third place in the standings.