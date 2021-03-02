Football EPL EPL Former Liverpool striker Ian St. John dies aged 82 St. John was a key member of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly. He scored 118 goals in more than 400 games from 1961-71. Reuters 02 March, 2021 16:04 IST St. John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his first season. - LIVERPOOL FC Reuters 02 March, 2021 16:04 IST Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St. John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.St. John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his first season after joining for a club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell.READ| Euro Leagues wrap: City extends winning streak, Bayern back on track He scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71.READ| Everton enjoys rare home win as Richarlison sinks Saints "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement."He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.