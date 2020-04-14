Chong aiming to emulate Giggs in United's 'big family'

Tahith Chong hailed Manchester United as "one big family" and said the club's togetherness is inspiring him as he aims to emulate former Red Devils winger Ryan Giggs.

Chong made his first-team debut in January 2019 and has since been pushing for a role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans while making some impressive cameos from the bench.

The 20-year-old told the club's official website that Giggs, who retired from football in 2014, was among the players who blazed a trail for him to follow.

"I think there are a few names in there. I'd probably have either Ronaldinho or Ryan Giggs," Chong replied, when asked which players inspired him when he was growing up.

"I don't think there's any player I tried to model myself on. I think you look at players and you see them do stuff and you try to copy that in a way.

"But I'd probably say Ryan Giggs is one of them. Or Arjen Robben is one of them as well."

Chong, who joined United from Feyenoord's academy in 2016, signed a new contract at Old Trafford in March.

After the club reportedly resisted interest from Barcelona and Juventus to secure Chong's future until 2022, Solskjaer reflected on his "great potential".

Chong said the atmosphere around the club since his arrival has fuelled his progress, saying: "For me, coming to the club at 16, it was just how everyone was.

"It's the togetherness of United. When I first came, just seeing that United is one big family. And it genuinely is. For me to see that was just amazing at 16.

"Every single day is just a new day to work hard and to keep improving yourself as a young player.

"I think that's the most important thing when you're young – just try to develop and improve every single day, and you do that by working hard."