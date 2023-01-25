Premier League transfer news: Tottenham signs Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

Tottenham Hotspur has signed winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Spanish club Villarreal until the end of the season, the Premier League team said on Wednesday, making him their first signing of the January transfer window.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance,” a statement on Tottenham’s website said on Wednesday.

Danjuma scored six goals in 17 matches in all competitions for Villarreal this season, taking his overall total for the La Liga side to 22 goals in 51 games.

The 25-year-old has experience of playing in England, having been with Bournemouth for two years before he moved to Villarreal.

Danjuma was first called up to the Netherlands national team in October 2018 and earned a recall last season. He currently has two goals in six international appearances.

British media reported that relegation-threatened Everton were close to signing Danjuma before fifth-placed Tottenham roped him in.