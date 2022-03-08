English Roundup: Brace for Kane as Tottenham beats Everton 5-0

Tottenham stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side that is in grave relegation danger after Monday.

Spurs has been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed its best as, after Michael Keane's own goal put it ahead early on, it ran riot. Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted.

It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, as he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton.

This was as bad a performance as the Toffees have put in this season and there has been no bounce under Frank Lampard, with a fourth loss in five league games since he took over.

There is little doubt that it is involved in a relegation dogfight as it is just a point above 18th-placed Burnley, though it does have a game in hand.

Spurs equalled its best ever Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will have real belief that it can gate-crash the Champions League qualification places.

READ | FIFA set to let foreign players leave Russia until June

Antonio Conte’s men, although still in seventh, are three points behind Arsenal and firmly in the race ahead of a crunch visit to Manchester United next week.

The problem is you never know what you are going to get with Spurs in recent weeks as it followed a win at Manchester City with embarrassing defeats at Burnley and Middlesbrough.

But it was clear from early on that this was going to be a good night as it took early control of the game.

The side went ahead in the 14th minute as Ryan Sessegnon was set free down the left and his cross was put through his own net by Keane, who scored a second own goal in three appearances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Three minutes later, Kane found Dejan Kulusevski, who played in Son. The South Korean was grateful to see a weak shot squirm in through goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's body.

Matt Doherty played an exquisite first-time pass to Kane, who raced through on goal and finished clinically past his England teammate Pickford in the 37th for 3-0.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid vs PSG: Mbappe reportedly injured ahead of Champions League clash

The break did not stop Spurs’ momentum. Just 41 seconds into the second half it was 4-0.

Son passed to Kulusevski and the Swede bagged a second assist by cutting back to Reguilon, who scored with his first touch having come on at halftime.

Spurs was not showing mercy, and moments after Eric Dier headed against the crossbar, Kane made it five with the goal of the night.

It was a great ball over the top by Doherty to pick out Kane, who found the bottom corner with a superb first-time volley.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals after coming from behind to beat Championship rival Huddersfield 2-1 at the City Ground.

Forest, victorious against Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two rounds, advances to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years and a first meeting since 1999 with Liverpool, which will visit on March 20.