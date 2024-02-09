MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton

Spurs conceded an added-time equaliser at Everton last weekend and lost to a late Nathan Ake goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 20:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Son was involved with South Korea at the Asian Cup, where it lost to Jordan in the semifinal on Tuesday
Son was involved with South Korea at the Asian Cup, where it lost to Jordan in the semifinal on Tuesday | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON
infoIcon

Son was involved with South Korea at the Asian Cup, where it lost to Jordan in the semifinal on Tuesday | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma returned to Tottenham Hotspur this week from international duty, and both are ready for Spurs’ game with Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Son was involved with South Korea at the Asian Cup, where it lost to Jordan in the semifinal on Tuesday, while Bissouma’s Mali exited the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend at the quarter-final stage.

Spurs, fifth in the standings on 44 points, hosts Brighton on Saturday, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side in eighth place on 35 points.

ALSO READ: Ten Hag demands more from Man Utd’s young stars

“Sonny and Biss, they trained well. Sonny did recovery on Thursday and trained today,” Postecoglou told a press conference.

“He is very disappointed about Korea’s exit, at the semifinal stage you feel so close. But he gave everything for his nation, no one could question his commitment.

“I spoke to him after, and he was keen to be back, so no surprise he was back training straight away.”

The manager also played down concerns over Bissouma, after media reports that he had played through the illness with malaria at the tournament.

“No, that’s not right. He had a slight form of malaria before the tournament, but it cleared up by the start of the tournament. He’s 100 per cent now.”

Manor Solomon hasn’t played since September and Postecoglou confirmed that the winger had another procedure on his knee earlier this week and is still another two or three weeks away from a return.

Another injury concern was Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the last three league games for Spurs.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace

“Lo Celso trained all week, but he’s missed a fair bit of football, so we’ll see whether he needs another week or not,” the manager said.

“It’s probably, for want of a better word, the healthiest squad we’ve had for quite a while anyway.”

Spurs conceded an added-time equaliser at Everton last weekend and lost to a late Nathan Ake goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup, but conceding late is not something that overly concerns their manager.

“It’s disappointing to concede goals at any point. People will want to analyse it,” Postecoglou said.

“I’m sorry, but we’re going to be a team that will score or concede goals late. The way we want to close out games is by trying to score goals late on.

“One thing we’re not going to do is jump at shadows and try to fix the latest thing being analysed.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors 14-16 Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya’s super raid puts Giants in lead; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton
    Reuters
  3. “I play better angry” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says recalling his 1999 UCL winning late goal for United against Bayern Munich
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Premier League: Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace
    Reuters
  5. Tilak Varma: Performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in process of being picked for India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace
    Reuters
  3. Ten Hag demands more from Man Utd’s young stars
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Liverpool’s Thiago suffers fresh injury blow says reports
    AFP
  5. Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors 14-16 Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya’s super raid puts Giants in lead; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton
    Reuters
  3. “I play better angry” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says recalling his 1999 UCL winning late goal for United against Bayern Munich
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Premier League: Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace
    Reuters
  5. Tilak Varma: Performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in process of being picked for India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment