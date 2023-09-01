MagazineBuy Print

Transfer deadline day: The Premier League’s wild spending far from done after USD 2.5 billion spree

Premier League teams have spent over $2.5 billion on players in a record outlay during European football’s summer transfer window, leaving rival leagues across the continent in their wake.

Sep 01, 2023

AP
File Photo of Premier League Trophy
File Photo of Premier League Trophy
infoIcon

File Photo of Premier League Trophy | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Premier League teams have spent over $2.5 billion on players in a record outlay during European football’s summer transfer window, leaving rival leagues across the continent in their wake.

They’re far from finished.

Friday is deadline day in the transfer market and many of England’s top teams are still looking to do business to finalize the reshaping of their squads for the first half of the season.

That includes English and European champion Manchester City, which is expected to seal the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton and also sell winger Cole Palmer to Chelsea.

Center midfielders are priorities for Liverpool and Manchester United, which is also looking for defensive reinforcements. Tottenham wants a striker.

FOLLOW | Transfer Deadline Day 2023 Live

Brighton, meanwhile, could complete one of the most exciting deals of the window as it negotiates to bring in 20-year-old Spain winger Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

Clubs are also keen to get rid of some fringe players to reduce the size of the squads, so expect outgoings at Chelsea and Tottenham in a rare season when they won’t be playing in Europe.

The window closes at 2200 GMT. Expect frantic dealings in the final few hours, especially.

Premier League clubs spent in excess of $2.2 billion in the 2022 summer window in a show of financial strength fueled by income from huge global broadcasting deals worth about 10 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) over three seasons.

This summer’s spree tops that and it has been fronted again by Chelsea, whose spending on players could surpass an unprecedented $500 million in a single window. The club spent a combined $630 million across the last two windows, which were the first under its new American ownership.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
