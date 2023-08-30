Transfer deadline day: Which players do Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham want?

The summer transfer window is reaching its end for the 2023-24 window and the Premier League clubs continue to be vying for more players to either increase its depth or strengthen the starting XI.

The transfer window got into sort of chaos after Saudi Arabian leagues started attracting players on a large scale, starting with Ruben Neves from Wolves (to Al Hilal) and then securing Neymar’s signature from Paris Siant-Germain.

With the window slamming shut in a few days, the big six of the Premier League look forward to more equality players for their squads.

Who do the Premier League ‘big six’ want?

Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer plans looked sorted after it shelled reportedly 200 million pounds, welcoming Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice as permanent transfers and goalkeeper David Raya as a loanee.

However, its plans took a hit when Timber was ruled out for most of the season with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. As a result, it will be looking for a right-back, most likely on loan, with its other full-back, Keiran Tierney, loaned to Real Sociedad.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has been provided with a fresh set of players in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge. But he has expressed his desire to sign more players who suit his style of play.

The Blues, after allowing Havertz to leave, might be on the prowl for a forward who can play across the attack and is very quick in transitions. Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Bretnford’s Ivan Toney are the ones that fit the bill for it but neither will come cheap.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has remained troubled by the midfield problem for over a season now and has seen their captain, Jordan Henderson, another midfielder, leave as well. Though the team has signed Dominik Szoboszlai and FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, the team is still chasing midfielders and would also seek the services of a winger.

Work yet to be done: Despite Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, there is still chance for the Reds to go for more this summer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace and Wilfried Ndidi of Leicester City would both be good options here while Mohamed Salah’s shock exit, if at all it happens, might open the door for a forward signing, too.

Manchester City

Manchester City has had two clear replacements from its treble-winning season – Mateo Kovacic for Ilkay Gindogan and Josko Gvardiol for Aymeric Laporte. But it is still in the market for a midfielder, with youngster Cole Palmer expected to move to Chelsea on loan.

Mattheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers is the name most likely to become a Cityzen, with the player skipping team training to force a move.

Manchester United

Man United has learnt the hard way that the trio of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes is exposed if one of them is injured. And, after allowing Fred to leave and Scott McTominay down the pecking order, the Red Devils are desperate for midfield options.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is being heavily linked with the club while Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg are also two of the several names on the list.

Sofyan Amrabat's rank at Fiorentina last season for:



Passes completed - 1323 🥈

Passes received - 1196 🥈

Touches in the mid ⅓ - 1106 🥇

Carries - 1054 🥈

Progressive Passes - 176 🥇

Passes into final ⅓ - 158 🥇

Ball recoveries - 157 🥉

Dribble success - 71% 🥈



Deep lying… pic.twitter.com/uKaWd6jj59 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 30, 2023

The club may also eye a move for a full-back, with Luke Shaw out of about six weeks, as confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag. Argentina’s Nicolás Tagliafico and Spain’s Marc Cucurella are the names leading that race.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham, having lost its blue-eyed boy, Harry Kane, has found a bit of solace in Richarlison. But after a shock exit from the Carabao Cup to Fulham, the team will be forced to rejig the squad for the season.

The team is reportedly looking to offload midfielders, Højbjerg and Eric Dier, which will open chances for the team to sign a midfielder. Moreover, the void of Kane has also forced manager Ange Postecoglou to look for another forward.

Conor Gallagher is reportedly leading in the race for a midfielder should Spurs lose some of its midfielders.

Conor Gallagher vs. Liverpool [match rank]:



10 ball recoveries [= 🥇]

3 interceptions [= 🥇]

2/4 tackles won

1 block [= 🥇]



Worked very hard defensively. 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/zg6KfjvPXZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 13, 2023

Nottingham Forest’s Johnson leads the race for the forward, while Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati are some of the names on the shortlist.