Premier League 2024-25: Postecoglou backs Forster to step up after Vicario undergoes ankle surgery

Vicario completed the full 90 minutes of the game away at City, where it recorded a famous win, but the 28-year-old Italian is now set to be sidelined for a few months as Spurs enter the busiest period in the calendar.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 21:50 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario celebrates after Brennan Johnson scored their fourth goal against Man City.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario celebrates after Brennan Johnson scored their fourth goal against Man City. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario celebrates after Brennan Johnson scored their fourth goal against Man City. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou praised Guglielmo Vicario for playing with a broken ankle in their 4-0 win over Manchester City before he underwent surgery but said on Wednesday that he had full faith in Fraser Forster stepping up.

Postecoglou said losing Vicario to injury was a big blow because he was having an “outstanding season” while he was growing as a leader in the squad.

“It’s not going to be weeks, it’s going to be months... With surgery, there are certain timelines,” Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against AS Roma.

“I don’t like giving timelines so early in the process on something like that because it puts undue pressures on the player and also, maybe some expectations. I think once we get past the rehab stage, we will have a clearer idea.

“Externally, people now realise and it is a testament to him. He’s as tough as nails, as tough as they come. The fact he played at that level for 60 odd minutes with a fractured ankle was quite outstanding.”

Forster, 36, has been Spurs’ backup goalkeeper since 2022 and has played only three times this season -- in the Europa League and League Cup -- but Postecoglou backed him to fill in for Vicario while ruling out signing a free agent.

“That’s why he’s here. Fraser played Carabao (League) Cup, he’s played a couple of European games, and that’s the reason we played him, it’s the reason we have him in the squad. He’s ready to go,” he said.

ALSO READ: Guardiola clarifies worrying self-harm comment amid nightmare season with Man City

“I don’t think us signing a free agent now helps us. Me naming Fraser in the Europa League squad really looks like a radical decision now, doesn’t it?”

Spurs is seventh in the Europa League standings after four games, while Roma is 20th.

Although Postecoglou conceded that his side have had “flat spots” in some games this season, they have also played really well, as evidenced by the win over City.

“I don’t discount the football we have played... We’ve played some outstanding football. For me, it is about progress,” he said.

“I keep saying that we’re a better side than we were last year, and we want to keep improving. If we keep improving, the areas where there are gaps, we will slowly overcome.”

