EPL

Watch: Mikel Arteta discusses his experience with Coronavirus

A fully recovered Mikel Arteta discusses his experience with coronavirus. The Arsenal manager explains the story of how he found out he had the virus.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 March, 2020 11:49 IST

Mikel Arteta recently tested positive for coronavirus.   -  Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated. The Arsenal manager has since recovered and said he is feeling "completely fine".

Watch him share his experience of dealing with COVID-19.

 

