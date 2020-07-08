Premier League: Welbeck wonder goal takes Watford away from drop zone

Danny Welbeck's spectacular bicycle kick propelled Watford to three vital points in its battle against Premier League relegation as it came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Former England international Welbeck scored his first league goal for Watford since joining at the start of the season in the 56th minute and it proved the winner as it moved four points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.

Norwich, which took a fourth-minute lead through Emiliano Buendia, remains rooted to the bottom and is virtually condemned to returning to the Championship after losing for a sixth league game in a row.

Its advantage lasted only six minutes before Craig Dawson equalised to get Watford back in the game and on its way to a first league win since ending Liverpools unbeaten run in February.

Watford still has some difficult games ahead but will see success over Norwich as a major boost to its hopes of staying up.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke admitted before kickoff his side had little hope of remaining in the Premier League and it could have that officially confirmed on Saturday when it hosts West Ham United.

Yet the side did score for the first time in the league since its restart after it was suspended due to COVID-19 when the pace of Onel Hernandez stretched the home defence to allow Buendia to bend a left-footed shot into the net.

It did not take long, however, for its defensive frailties to show as it first gave away a needless free kick and then allowed Watford centre back Dawson to force his way to the back post to head home easily.

The winner came at the end of a quick breakaway by the home side, driven down the right by Ismaila Sarr, whose cross struck a defender and bounced up for Welbeck with his back to goal.

His bicycle kick was one of the best finishes of the season.

Norwich could have equalised five minutes from fulltime when substitute Adam Idah missed from close range.

Watford is at home again on Saturday against Newcastle United.