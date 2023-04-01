Watkins, McGinn goals help Villa complete double over Chelsea

Aston Villa completed a league double over Chelsea after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

The result lifted Villa above Chelsea into ninth in the table, while the Blues dropped out of the top half of the table at 11th.

After 28 matches, Chelsea is 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Graham Potter’s team is in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, unless it achieves qualification by winning the continental competition this year.

