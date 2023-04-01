Premier League

Watkins, McGinn goals help Villa complete double over Chelsea

Chelsea slumped to its 10th defeat of the Premier League season in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 23:53 IST
Watkins celebrates scoring for Villa against Chelsea.

Watkins celebrates scoring for Villa against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa completed a league double over Chelsea after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

The result lifted Villa above Chelsea into ninth in the table, while the Blues dropped out of the top half of the table at 11th.

After 28 matches, Chelsea is 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Graham Potter’s team is in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, unless it achieves qualification by winning the continental competition this year.

More to follow...

