Leicester defender Fofana injured in pre-season friendly

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana injured in pre-season friendly

AP 05 August, 2021 09:22 IST

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana was carried off on a stretcher with a leg injury during the club's preseason friendly against Spanish team Villarreal on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old French defender was tackled from behind by Villarreal forward Nino and received lengthy treatment at the King Power Stadium before being carried off. 

Fofana was a key member of Brendan Rodgers' side in his debut campaign last season.

Leicester faces Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, with the new Premier League season starting the following weekend.

Leicester won the match 3-2 with goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.