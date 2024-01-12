MagazineBuy Print

Dier joins Bayern Munich after a decade at Tottenham

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club but British media reported that Bayern paid Spurs 3.5 million euros ($3.84 million) for the 29-year-old England international.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 10:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Eric Dier.
File image of Eric Dier. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Eric Dier. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has joined Bayern Munich on loan to the end of the season, both clubs said on Thursday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club but British media reported that Bayern paid Spurs 3.5 million euros ($3.84 million) for the 29-year-old England international.

Dier, who had six months left on his Spurs deal, made over 300 appearances for the north London club since 2014 but has featured just four times since Ange Postecoglou took over as manager in June last year.

ALSO READ | Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

“He’s long been in our thinking for this transfer window. Eric will be a valuable part of our defence. His sporting abilities and international experience will help the team both on the pitch and in the changing room,” Bayern said.

Dier was mostly used as a defensive midfielder under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and can also play at centre back.

His move to Bayern reunites him with former Spurs and England team mate Harry Kane, who has been in prolific form since joining the serial German champions.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with a game in hand.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
