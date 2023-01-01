Football

Haaland achieves new record after scoring 21st Premier League goal vs Everton

Haaland, on Saturday, scored his 21st goal of the 2022-23 season against Everton, latching on to Riyad Mahrez’s pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season in the 24th minute.

Team Sportstar
01 January, 2023 09:30 IST
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reacts after being awarded a free kick during the Premier League match against Everton on December 31, 2022.

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, has broken yet another record as he has become the first footballer to score the most number of goals before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season.

Haaland, on Saturday, scored his 21st goal of the 2022-23 season against Everton, latching on to Riyad Mahrez’s pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season in the 24th minute. However, his goal was not enough to seal a victory for Manchester City as Demarai Gray levelled for Everton in the 64th minute.

Earlier, against Leeds, the 22-year-old became the fastest player to score 20 goals in Premier League history after he scored a brace in an away game. In doing so, he surpassed his father Alfie Haaland’s tally of 18 goals in EPL.

 

However, the draw meant Manchester City would remain second with 36 points, seven points adrift of league topper Arsenal. For Everton it was the end of three straight losses, which understandably eased the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

