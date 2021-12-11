Football

Former Cameroon star Eto'o elected president of national federation

Eto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

11 December, 2021 19:26 IST

Former Cameron football international Samuel Eto.   -  AP

 Former football star Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

