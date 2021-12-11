Football Football Former Cameroon star Eto'o elected president of national federation Eto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption. Reuters 11 December, 2021 19:26 IST Former Cameron football international Samuel Eto. - AP Reuters 11 December, 2021 19:26 IST Former football star Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.READ: UEFA confirms Tottenham's Europa Conference League match against Rennes cannot be rescheduledEto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :