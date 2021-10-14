Police arrested 90 people at England matches during Euros, says Home Office

A total of 92 football-related arrests were made at England's home matches during the 2020-21 season, including 90 at the European Championship, the Home Office said in a statement on Thursday.

England's Football Association commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances during the Euro 2020 title clash against Italy at Wembley on July 11.

The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by skirmishes between fans and officials in and around the stadium.

British police made several arrests and said 19 officers were injured after ticketless fans breached security cordons before the game.

Home Office figures show that of the 90 football-related arrests made at Euro 2020, 39 were at the Italy match, 28 at the game against Scotland and 18 at the semi-final against Denmark.

"There were a further six football-related arrests involving international teams playing at Euro 2020 at Wembley. All six occurred at the Italy and Spain match," the statement added.

European football's governing body UEFA said it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation into the chaos outside Wembley.

British media reported that UEFA could announce its decision early next week with England potentially ordered to play home matches without supporters present.