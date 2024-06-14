MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: List of winners of European Championship before opener in Germany

As the UEFA Euro 2024 set to begin in Germany, here is a list of all the EURO winners since its inaugural season in 1960

Published : Jun 14, 2024 22:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy football team celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship.
Italy football team celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Italy football team celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to begin from June 14 to July 14 with Germany staging the championship for the second time since its reunification.

The quadrennial tournament will be played across 10 venues and comprises 24 teams with Georgia making its debut.

Since the inaugural edition in 1960, Germany and Spain have won the title the most number of times. Germany won the title in 1972, 1980 and 1996 in six final appearances while Spain won in 1964, 2008 and 2012 after competing in four finals.

While France and Italy have won it twice, there have been 10 different nations that have won the European championship so far in 16 editions.

Here’s a list of all the EURO winners since its inaugural season in 1960:

Year Winner Score Runner-up
1960 Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia
1964 Spain 2-1 Soviet Union
1968 Italy 2-1 (two legs) Yugoslavia
1972 Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
1976 Czechoslovakia 5-3 (penalties) West Germany
1980 West Germany 2-1 Belgium
1984 France 2-0 Spain
1988 Netherlands 2-0 Soviet Union
1992 Denmark 2-0 Germany
1996 Germany 2-1 Czech Republic
2000 France 2-1 Italy
2004 Greece 1-0 Portugal
2008 Spain 1-0 Germany
2012 Spain 4-0 Italy
2016 Portugal 1-0 France
2020 (played in 2021) Italy 3-2 (penalties) England

