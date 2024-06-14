Euro 2024: List of winners of European Championship before opener in Germany

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to begin from June 14 to July 14 with Germany staging the championship for the second time since its reunification.
The quadrennial tournament will be played across 10 venues and comprises 24 teams with Georgia making its debut.
Since the inaugural edition in 1960, Germany and Spain have won the title the most number of times. Germany won the title in 1972, 1980 and 1996 in six final appearances while Spain won in 1964, 2008 and 2012 after competing in four finals.
While France and Italy have won it twice, there have been 10 different nations that have won the European championship so far in 16 editions.
Here’s a list of all the EURO winners since its inaugural season in 1960:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|1960
|Soviet Union
|2-1
|Yugoslavia
|1964
|Spain
|2-1
|Soviet Union
|1968
|Italy
|2-1 (two legs)
|Yugoslavia
|1972
|Germany
|3-0
|Soviet Union
|1976
|Czechoslovakia
|5-3 (penalties)
|West Germany
|1980
|West Germany
|2-1
|Belgium
|1984
|France
|2-0
|Spain
|1988
|Netherlands
|2-0
|Soviet Union
|1992
|Denmark
|2-0
|Germany
|1996
|Germany
|2-1
|Czech Republic
|2000
|France
|2-1
|Italy
|2004
|Greece
|1-0
|Portugal
|2008
|Spain
|1-0
|Germany
|2012
|Spain
|4-0
|Italy
|2016
|Portugal
|1-0
|France
|2020 (played in 2021)
|Italy
|3-2 (penalties)
|England
