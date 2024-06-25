MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group D final points table: Austria tops the standings over France and Netherlands

Take a look at the final standings from Group D after the France vs Poland and Netherlands vs Austria matches.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 22:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe.
France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France's Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Austria topped Group D after edging past Netherlands in five goals thriller.

France had to settle for a draw and hence ends it groups stage second trailing by one point.

Austria and France qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Netherlands too has scraped its way to the knockouts after finishing as one of the best four third-placed teams with four points to its name.

GROUP D FINAL POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Austria 6 3 2 0 1 6 3 3
France 4 3 2 1 0 2 1 1
Netherlands 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0
Poland 1 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

