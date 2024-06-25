Euro 2024 Group D final points table: Austria tops the standings over France and Netherlands

Austria topped Group D after edging past Netherlands in five goals thriller.
France had to settle for a draw and hence ends it groups stage second trailing by one point.
Austria and France qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Netherlands too has scraped its way to the knockouts after finishing as one of the best four third-placed teams with four points to its name.
GROUP D FINAL POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Austria
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|France
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Poland
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
