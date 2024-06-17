MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after narrow win against Serbia

England tops the Group C points table after leading 1-0 against Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke (Veltins Arena) on Monday

Published : Jun 17, 2024 01:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against Serbia.
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The first round of Euro 2024 Group C fixtures has concluded, and it is England, which leads the standings after a narrow 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening match of the campaign.

Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.

Here is the Group C standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Denmark 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
Slovenia 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Serbia 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

