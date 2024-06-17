Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after narrow win against Serbia

The first round of Euro 2024 Group C fixtures has concluded, and it is England, which leads the standings after a narrow 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening match of the campaign.
Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.
Here is the Group C standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|England
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Serbia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
