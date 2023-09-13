MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Qualifier: Spain thrashes Cyprus 6-0 in 16-year-old Yamal’s first start

Ferran Torres scored twice to help Spain earn a comfortable 6-0 win against bottom side Cyprus in a Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on Tuesday, with Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal becoming his country’s youngest-ever starter aged 16 years and 61 days.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 08:04 IST , GRANADA, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Ferran Torres, center, celebrates with Dani Carvajal and Joselu, right, after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Spain and Cyprus. | Photo Credit: AP
Spain’s Ferran Torres, center, celebrates with Dani Carvajal and Joselu, right, after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Spain and Cyprus. | Photo Credit: AP

It was another record for Spain’s Yamal, who had become his country’s youngest international and goalscorer on Friday when he made his debut in a 7-1 win away to Georgia.

He was once again electric on the right wing and created several opportunities before he was substituted early in the second half, including a curling shot that hit the post in the 39th minute. Alvaro Morata scored from the rebound but the effort was ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Spain’s first-half goals, however, came through assists by another talented young winger, Athletic Bilbao’s 21-year-old Nico Williams.

Gavi struck to give the Spain an early lead in the 18th minute and Mikel Merino headed in the second goal 15 minutes later, both from crosses by Williams, who had a shot from point-blank range denied by goalkeeper Joel Mall a little later.

Substitute Joselu scored the third with a header in the 70th minute and Torres, Alex Baena and Torres again finished off Spain’s demolition job with close-range strikes.

Spain is second in Group A on nine points after four matches. It trails leaders Scotland by six points but has a game in hand.

“We made two well worked matches, we have been lucky enough to score a lot of goals which are important at the end of the group stage as a tie-breaker,” defender Robin Le Normand told TVE.

“Those are games that seem easy but you have to be focused every minute on defence because your rival is waiting for that one opportunity to score.

“You could be there standing still for 60 minutes and than one ball comes and you have to stop it. We are going back home very happy.”

Related Topics

Ferran Torres /

Lamine Yamal /

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Cyprus

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
