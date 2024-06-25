Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will take on Ralf Rangnick’s Austria in the Euro 2024 Group D match at the on Tuesday (June 25, 9:30 PM IST).
The match will be officiated by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak. He will be joined by compatriots Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor as the assistant referees.
Germany’s Marco Fritz will be the Video Assistant Referee.
