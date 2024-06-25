MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Netherlands vs Austria Group D match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria being played at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 08:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match.
Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will take on Ralf Rangnick’s Austria in the Euro 2024 Group D match at the on Tuesday (June 25, 9:30 PM IST).

The match will be officiated by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak. He will be joined by compatriots Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor as the assistant referees.

Germany’s Marco Fritz will be the Video Assistant Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ALBANIA VS SPAIN

Referee: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)
Assistant Referees: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia) and Jan Pozor (Slovakia)
Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovakia)
Fourth official: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

