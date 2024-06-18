Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs Czech Republic Group F match?

Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his record-breaking sixth European Championship campaign when Portugal takes on Czech Republic in the second Group F match of Euro 2024 on Tuesday (June 19, 12:30 AM IST) at the Leipzig Stadium.

Italian referee Marco Guida will take charge of the clash. Despite being an elite-level referee in Italy since 2010, this will be Guida’s first time officiating in a major international tournament. He will be assisted by countrymen Filippo Meli and Giorgio Peretti.

Italian Massimiliano Irrati will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Paolo Valeri and Fedayi San will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

Rade Obrenovic from Slovenia will be the fourth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC