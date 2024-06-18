MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs Czech Republic Group F match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Portugal vs Czech Republic Group F match being played at Leipzig Stadium.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Referee Marco Guida has been an elite-level referee in Italy since 2010.
FILE PHOTO: Referee Marco Guida has been an elite-level referee in Italy since 2010. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Referee Marco Guida has been an elite-level referee in Italy since 2010. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his record-breaking sixth European Championship campaign when Portugal takes on Czech Republic in the second Group F match of Euro 2024 on Tuesday (June 19, 12:30 AM IST) at the Leipzig Stadium.

Italian referee Marco Guida will take charge of the clash. Despite being an elite-level referee in Italy since 2010, this will be Guida’s first time officiating in a major international tournament. He will be assisted by countrymen Filippo Meli and Giorgio Peretti.

Italian Massimiliano Irrati will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Paolo Valeri and Fedayi San will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

MATCH PREVIEW | Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Republic’s Schick in battle of top marksmen

Rade Obrenovic from Slovenia will be the fourth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC

Referee:  Marco Guida (Italy)
Assistant referees: Filippo Meli (Italy) and Giorgio Peretti (Italy)
Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Paolo Valeri (Italy) and Fedayi San (Switzerland)
Fourth official: Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia)

