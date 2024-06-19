MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Scotland vs Switzerland Group A match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials that will take charge of the Scotland vs Switzerland Group A match being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of the match.
Referee Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland will be looking to keep its hopes of making it past the group stage for the first time alive when it takes on Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A clash at on Wednesday (June 20, 12:30 AM IST) at the Cologne stadium.

The match will be officiated by Ivan Kružliak from Slovakia. This will be his first time refereeing a game in a major international tournament. He will be assisted by fellow countrymen Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). He will be assisted by Poland’s Bartosz Frankowski and Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic.

PREVIEW | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash

Irfan Peljto from Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the fourth offcial

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia)
Assistant Referees: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia) and Jan Pozor (Slovakia)
Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovenia)
Fourth official: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

