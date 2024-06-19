Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Scotland vs Switzerland Group A match?

Scotland will be looking to keep its hopes of making it past the group stage for the first time alive when it takes on Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A clash at on Wednesday (June 20, 12:30 AM IST) at the Cologne stadium.

The match will be officiated by Ivan Kružliak from Slovakia. This will be his first time refereeing a game in a major international tournament. He will be assisted by fellow countrymen Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). He will be assisted by Poland’s Bartosz Frankowski and Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic.

Irfan Peljto from Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the fourth offcial

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND