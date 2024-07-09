MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs France semifinal clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France at the Allianz Arena.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 15:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain plays face France in the Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will be incharge of the big clash and will be joined by fellow countrymen Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič.

Vincic was also the referee of the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund.

Nejc Kajtazovic will be in charge of VAR.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS FRANCE

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)
Assistant Referees: Tomaž Klančnik (SVN), Andraž Kovačič (SVN)
Video Assistant Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Paolo Valeri and Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Ivan Kružliak SVK

