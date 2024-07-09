Spain plays face France in the Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will be incharge of the big clash and will be joined by fellow countrymen Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič.
Vincic was also the referee of the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund.
Nejc Kajtazovic will be in charge of VAR.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS FRANCE
Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)
Assistant Referees: Tomaž Klančnik (SVN), Andraž Kovačič (SVN)
Video Assistant Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Paolo Valeri and Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Ivan Kružliak SVK
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs France semifinal clash?
- Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal - tactical preview: Mbappe and Co faces biggest test
- Bumrah named ICC player of the month after T20 World Cup win
- Jemimah, Shikha signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024
- Photo of a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal resurfaces after almost 17 years
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE