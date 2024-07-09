Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs France semifinal clash?

Spain plays face France in the Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will be incharge of the big clash and will be joined by fellow countrymen Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič.

Vincic was also the referee of the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund.

Nejc Kajtazovic will be in charge of VAR.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS FRANCE