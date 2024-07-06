Euro 2024: Why is Marc Guehi not playing in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal clash?

England will face off against Switzerland for a spot in the semifinal in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Dusseldorf Arena on Saturday.

Centre-back Marc Guehi was not included in the starting lineup named by Gareth Southgate after he was suspended for receiving a yellow card in England’s round of 16 clash against Denmark.

The card brought his tally to two yellow cards in the tournament which meant that he was not available for selection.

Southgate has opted for a back three to cover up the position left vacant by Guehi, with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa replacing him in the starting lineup, with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as the wing-backs.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.