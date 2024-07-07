MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs Turkiye quarterfinal match?

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not starting for the Netherlands against Turkiye in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at Olympiastadion Berlin.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 00:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt.
Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not starting for the Netherlands against Turkiye in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS TURKIYE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

The 24-year-old has not been the starting centre-back under Ronald Koeman for the Oranje in the tournament so far.

Earlier, De Ligt said he has spoken to a psychologist after being benched for his country’s opening Euro 2024 matches. Koeman has trusted Virgil Van Diik and Stefan de Vrij over the former Ajax man.

De Ligt, 24, started for the Netherlands in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup but was dropped by then-coach Louis van Gaal as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.

On 25 March 2017, De Ligt made his debut for the Netherlands national team in a 2–0 away defeat to Bulgaria during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification. At the age of 17, he became the youngest player to start for the national team since 1931.

ALSO READ | De Ligt saw psychologist over Netherlands benching

He has two goals in 45 appearances for his country. The defender had a disappointing season at Bayern Munich, which failed to win Bundesliga after 11 years and finished third.

There are rumours that the Netherlands player is attracting interest from Premier League club Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Matthijs de Ligt /

Netherlands /

Bayern Munich

