Euro 2020: Belgium beats Finland 2-0 to secure third win Denmark, second in Group B after its 4-1 win over Russia on Monday, will play Wales in Amsterdam on June 26. Finland must wait to see if it qualifies for the knockout stages. Reuters ST PETERSBURG 22 June, 2021 02:39 IST Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Nacer Chadli, Michy Batshuayi and Eden Hazard. - REUTERS Belgium beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish top of Euro 2020 Group B and leave the Finns third in the standings with only a slim chance of making the last 16.A second-half own goal by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and a strike by Romelu Lukaku secured Belgium's third successive win.Hradecky fumbled in a ball that had hit his left post, giving Belgium a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute. Lukaku added the second after having another effort disallowed having been judged offside.READ: Euro 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Belgium wins 2-0Belgium will face one of the third-placed sides in Seville on June 27.Denmark, second in Group B after its 4-1 win over Russia on Monday, will play Wales in Amsterdam on June 26. Finland must wait to see if it qualifies for the knockout stages. EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference