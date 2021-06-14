Patrik Schick scores goal from halfway line against Scotland in EURO 2020

Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic scored a goal from halfway line against Scotland in a Group D match at Hampden Park in EURO 2020 on Monday.

Euro 2020 LIVE score, updates: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic; Schick stunner doubles the lead

It was the Bayer Leverkusen forward's second goal of the game. The 25-year-old put the Czechs in the lead in the 42nd minute with a header. He then doubled his tally in the 52nd minute with an outrageous effort.

When the ball broke to Schick, he took a couple of touches before curling an effort from the halfway line to catch Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line.