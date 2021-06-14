Euro 2020

Patrik Schick scores goal from halfway line against Scotland in EURO 2020

When the ball broke to Schick, he took a couple of touches before curling an effort from the halfway line to catch Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line.

14 June, 2021 19:47 IST

Patrik Schick of Czech Republic celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic scored a goal from halfway line against Scotland in a Group D match at Hampden Park in EURO 2020 on Monday.

It was the Bayer Leverkusen forward's second goal of the game. The 25-year-old put the Czechs in the lead in the 42nd minute with a header. He then doubled his tally in the 52nd minute with an outrageous effort.

