Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Patrik Schick scores goal from halfway line against Scotland in EURO 2020 When the ball broke to Schick, he took a couple of touches before curling an effort from the halfway line to catch Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2021 19:47 IST Patrik Schick of Czech Republic celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 June, 2021 19:47 IST Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic scored a goal from halfway line against Scotland in a Group D match at Hampden Park in EURO 2020 on Monday. Euro 2020 LIVE score, updates: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic; Schick stunner doubles the lead It was the Bayer Leverkusen forward's second goal of the game. The 25-year-old put the Czechs in the lead in the 42nd minute with a header. He then doubled his tally in the 52nd minute with an outrageous effort.When the ball broke to Schick, he took a couple of touches before curling an effort from the halfway line to catch Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line. ! Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021